Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:AVRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.26% of Avantis Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,754,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,785,000.

Shares of AVRE opened at $51.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.77. Avantis Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $56.06.

