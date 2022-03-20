Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 28 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after acquiring an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after acquiring an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.85, for a total value of $1,276,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 663,187 shares of company stock valued at $602,321,320 over the last ninety days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $905.39 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $546.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $897.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $936.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. New Street Research upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,298.00 to $1,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $940.09.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

