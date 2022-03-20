Destiny Wealth Partners LLC Sells 292 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 480.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.76 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.40 and a 52 week high of $99.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.91 and a 200-day moving average of $73.21.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.23). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.62%.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.82.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.