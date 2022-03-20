Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Price Target to GBX 3,350

Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,500 ($45.51) to GBX 3,350 ($43.56) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 2,000 ($26.01) to GBX 1,650 ($21.46) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,700 ($35.11) to GBX 2,600 ($33.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,200 ($41.61) to GBX 3,030 ($39.40) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.71) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,300 ($29.91) target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,447.14 ($31.82).

Shares of FEVR stock opened at GBX 1,843 ($23.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,065.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,346.16. Fevertree Drinks has a one year low of GBX 1,456.09 ($18.93) and a one year high of GBX 2,871 ($37.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 53.37 ($0.69) per share. This represents a yield of 3.28%. This is a positive change from Fevertree Drinks’s previous dividend of $5.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

