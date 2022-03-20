Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Price Target to GBX 750

Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 795 ($10.34) to GBX 750 ($9.75) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Phoenix Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Phoenix Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Phoenix Group to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 670 ($8.71) to GBX 685 ($8.91) in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $717.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.78. Phoenix Group has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

Phoenix Group Holdings Plc operates as a life and pensions consolidator. The firm specializes in the acquisition and management of closed life insurance and pension funds. It operates through the following segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, Management Services, and Unallocated Group. The UK Heritage contains United Kingdom businesses which no longer actively sell products to policyholders and which therefore run-off gradually over time.

