Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,066,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,598,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727,471 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,056,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,505,000 after acquiring an additional 133,077 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,121,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $469,585,000 after acquiring an additional 30,054 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,985,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,285,000 after acquiring an additional 44,337 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,830,000 after acquiring an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

DLR stock opened at $138.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.01. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.10 and a fifty-two week high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 82.43%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

