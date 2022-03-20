Diligent Investors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,314 iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,365,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,626,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,024,000 after purchasing an additional 334,719 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,328,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,809,000 after purchasing an additional 293,379 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,686,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IBB traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $130.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,134,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,342. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $118.60 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.62.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

