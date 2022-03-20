Diligent Investors LLC Buys 5,067 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SLYG traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $85.70. 86,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,735. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.57 and a 200-day moving average of $88.20. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $77.45 and a 52 week high of $96.85.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

