Diligent Investors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its stake in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in PS Business Parks were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PSB. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the 2nd quarter worth $341,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 284.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,941 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PS Business Parks by 113.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 9,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PS Business Parks by 243.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,458,000 after buying an additional 141,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSB stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.29. The stock had a trading volume of 216,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,733. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.99 and its 200-day moving average is $168.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.57. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.02 and a 1-year high of $189.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

PSB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded PS Business Parks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PS Business Parks from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PS Business Parks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

PS Business Parks, Inc is a real estate investment trust. engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office, and industrial space. Its commercial real estate properties include warehouse and office space. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Glendale, CA.

