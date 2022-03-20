Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.07 Million Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MetLife by 1.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Stolper Co increased its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 29,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in MetLife by 9.2% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in MetLife by 1.4% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 13,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in MetLife by 0.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 25,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michel Khalaf sold 42,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $2,596,513.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 56,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $3,996,478.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of MetLife from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.29.

MET traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 10,930,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,036,759. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.18. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $72.55.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.75. MetLife had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. MetLife’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

MetLife Company Profile (Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

