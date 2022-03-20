Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 55,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 143.2% during the third quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 37,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 22,335 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSK stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.82. 461,948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,576. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.89. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

