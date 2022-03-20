Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.88 Million Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 105.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the third quarter valued at $329,579,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $199,306,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Boeing by 39.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 2,850.7% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 408,146 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 394,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.66. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $260.48. The company has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($15.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boeing news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

