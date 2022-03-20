Diligent Investors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at about $3,761,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 47.0% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,867 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,287,000 after buying an additional 17,869 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,486 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $5,166,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.05.

BA stock traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $192.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,771,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,551,427. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.66. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.58 and a fifty-two week high of $260.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

