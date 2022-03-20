Diligent Investors LLC Invests $206,000 in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,094 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.61.

PYPL traded up $6.61 on Friday, hitting $118.77. 31,648,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,100,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average is $193.53. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman acquired 7,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

