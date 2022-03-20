Diligent Investors LLC Invests $233,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Chubb by 264.4% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 22,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,341,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,353. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.07 and a 52 week high of $212.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.01 and its 200-day moving average is $192.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus boosted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.47.

In other news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,230 shares of company stock worth $3,885,876 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.