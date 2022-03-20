Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,478,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,166,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 544,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Shares of NYSE DFS traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.84. 4,651,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,000,473. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $89.83 and a 1 year high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 41.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

In related news, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total value of $568,481.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

