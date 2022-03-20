Diligent Investors LLC Sells 600 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. S&P Global comprises 1.4% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,535,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 77,909 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,918,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,514,615,000 after buying an additional 245,047 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,559,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,362,259,000 after buying an additional 40,386 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,303,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,824,118,000 after buying an additional 451,827 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,925,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,242,974,000 after buying an additional 100,883 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $409.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,833,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,831. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.60 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $98.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $401.11 and its 200 day moving average is $436.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

SPGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $468.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $477.00.

In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.28, for a total transaction of $1,475,553.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 3,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,059.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global (Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.