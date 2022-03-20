Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) is Tfo Tdc LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Tfo Tdc LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 459,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,716 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises 4.1% of Tfo Tdc LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tfo Tdc LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $21,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAT. Truepoint Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $87,191,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $75,588,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 85.6% in the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,976 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,205,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 11,796,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,759,000 after purchasing an additional 608,371 shares during the period.
Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $47.59. The stock had a trading volume of 192,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,257. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.28 and its 200-day moving average is $46.41. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.29 and a 52-week high of $49.67.
