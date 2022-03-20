Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $50,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ESGU. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,951,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,558,000 after purchasing an additional 749,776 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,906,000 after buying an additional 1,204,967 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 25,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $100.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.58. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.