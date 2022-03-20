Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 140 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $373,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,708,994 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,752,396,000 after acquiring an additional 533,415 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 2,445 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa stock opened at $219.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.67 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.58.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

