Disciplined Investments LLC Purchases 232 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

