Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) PT Lowered to $144.00 at Wolfe Research

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its target price lowered by Wolfe Research from $160.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DFS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a hold rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.37.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

NYSE DFS opened at $115.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.61. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $89.83 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Greene sold 4,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.95, for a total transaction of $568,481.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gateway Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services (Get Rating)

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.