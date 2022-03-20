Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Boosts Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 292,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the quarter. Discovery comprises about 4.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $65,538,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the third quarter worth about $52,882,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Discovery by 8.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 90.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,314,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Discovery by 58.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,791,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,487,000 after purchasing an additional 659,361 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $26.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.17.

Discovery ( NASDAQ:DISCK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 8.25%.

About Discovery (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

