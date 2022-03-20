Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Has $1.35 Million Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Foundation Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 271,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,801,000 after acquiring an additional 13,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,305,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,431,000 after purchasing an additional 36,423 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 280,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $4,836,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $270,949.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 755,585 shares of company stock worth $67,167,325 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SCHW opened at $90.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.30. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.78.

Charles Schwab Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.