Divi (DIVI) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $206,675.00

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Divi coin can now be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges. Divi has a total market cap of $178.61 million and $206,675.00 worth of Divi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Divi has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Divi Profile

DIVI uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. Divi’s total supply is 2,789,107,554 coins. The official message board for Divi is blog.diviproject.org . The official website for Divi is www.diviproject.org . The Reddit community for Divi is /r/diviproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Divi’s official Twitter account is @diviproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Divi Project is a cryptocurrency financial platform. It enables users to access a set of financial tools where it is possible to perform cryptocurrency transactions or store, monitor and manage their digital assets on the platform digital wallet. Divi Project features are available for both Desktop and mobile devices. The Divi Project coin (DIVI) is a cryptocurrency which mainnet was launched on September 27th. It is now on the swapping process from DIVX to DIVI and as to the value, 1 DIVX is being swapped for 100 DIVI. It uses a PoS (Proof of Stake) consensus algorithm and will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or to access goods and services available on Divi Project. DIVI features a second layer network of master nodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Divi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Divi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Divi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Divi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

