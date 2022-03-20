DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $34.17. DMC Global shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Get DMC Global alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $673.19 million, a P/E ratio of -151.26, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $71.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.

DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.