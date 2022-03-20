DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $35.25

Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.25, but opened at $34.17. DMC Global shares last traded at $35.11, with a volume of 125 shares trading hands.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Sidoti cut their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of DMC Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $673.19 million, a P/E ratio of -151.26, a PEG ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 1.18.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
