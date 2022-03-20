Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $242.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $242.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DG. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General stock opened at $229.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $178.66 and a 1 year high of $240.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $207.63 and a 200-day moving average of $216.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 11.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

