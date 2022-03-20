Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $561,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ NARI opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 537.41 and a beta of 1.78. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.37 and a 12 month high of $116.41.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Inari Medical had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $83.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 118.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,617,000 after acquiring an additional 82,802 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 184,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,206,000 after acquiring an additional 55,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NARI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

