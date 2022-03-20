DoubleVerify (DV) & The Competition Financial Analysis

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) is one of 108 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare DoubleVerify to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.9% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares DoubleVerify and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 8.81% 6.61% 5.89% DoubleVerify Competitors -8.84% -16.03% -4.17%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DoubleVerify and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $332.74 million $29.31 million 146.44 DoubleVerify Competitors $7.99 billion $2.11 billion 64.62

DoubleVerify’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than DoubleVerify. DoubleVerify is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for DoubleVerify and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 3 11 0 2.79 DoubleVerify Competitors 1044 4327 9130 295 2.59

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus price target of $36.85, indicating a potential upside of 39.78%. As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 32.72%. Given DoubleVerify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe DoubleVerify is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About DoubleVerify (Get Rating)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

