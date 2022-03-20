Drep [new] (DREP) Market Capitalization Hits $24.22 Million

Drep [new] (DREP) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 20th. In the last week, Drep [new] has traded 4% higher against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00001472 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a total market capitalization of $24.22 million and $3.14 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.59 or 0.00035372 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.03 or 0.00106764 BTC.
Drep [new] Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “
Drep [new] Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
