DuckDaoDime Price Reaches $7.40 (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 20th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $7.40 or 0.00017879 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $7.68 million and approximately $208,274.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002417 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001949 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00045067 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,855.42 or 0.06896866 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41,363.00 or 0.99906387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00041054 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime was first traded on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the exchanges listed above.

