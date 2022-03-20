Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.930-$1.020 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.850. The company issued revenue guidance of $730 million-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $681.22 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Duluth from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth stock opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $406.89 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.87. Duluth has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68.

Duluth ( NASDAQ:DLTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. Duluth had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Duluth will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Duluth by 360.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Duluth by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Duluth by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duluth Company Profile (Get Rating)

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.