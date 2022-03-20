Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

DLNG opened at $3.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.67. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04.

Dynagas LNG Partners ( NYSE:DLNG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 38.67% and a return on equity of 17.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 1,062.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,506 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 11.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 71,992 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,157 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 0.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,193,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,976,000 after buying an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP engages in the provision of seaborne transportation services. It owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers which are employed to energy companies under multi-year charters. The company was founded on May 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Monaco.

