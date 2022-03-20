e-Gulden Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $97.00 (EFL)

e-Gulden (EFL) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last week, e-Gulden has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. e-Gulden has a market cap of $1.84 million and $97.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000259 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.77 or 0.00277486 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00014662 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001310 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001571 BTC.

e-Gulden Coin Profile

e-Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,990,338 coins and its circulating supply is 17,168,162 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

Buying and Selling e-Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire e-Gulden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

