E.H. Dewhurst Sells 3,000 Shares of TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC) Stock

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) Director E.H. Dewhurst sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSC stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.35 and a 12 month high of $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.07.

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. TriState Capital had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TriState Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of TriState Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $6,291,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $545,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TriState Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $1,625,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriState Capital by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in TriState Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc is bank holding company, which provides commercial banking, private banking, and investment management services. It operates through the following segment: Bank, Investment Management, and Parent and Other. The Bank segment focuses on commercial banking products and services to middle-market businesses and private banking products and services to high-net-worth individuals.

