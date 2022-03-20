Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $49.24 on Friday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.48 and a fifty-two week high of $58.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a market cap of $625.35 million, a PE ratio of -73.49 and a beta of 0.63.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.09). Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

