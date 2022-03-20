Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.58.

Shares of Earthstone Energy stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Earthstone Energy has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 2.40.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747,352 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,377,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 311,612 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 183,965 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 778.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 192,601 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 170,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

