Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,368 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $4,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,296,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Edison International by 22.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 60,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 11,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Edison International by 2.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 22,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after buying an additional 842,888 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of EIX opened at $64.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.53. Edison International has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EIX shares. Argus increased their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Edison International from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.29.

About Edison International (Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.