Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $88.28

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.14). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,181,851 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) target price for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Empiric Student Property currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.43).

The company has a market capitalization of £533.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 88.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 87.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a GBX 0.63 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

