Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $88.28

Empiric Student Property plc (LON:ESP – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 88.28 ($1.15) and traded as low as GBX 88 ($1.14). Empiric Student Property shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.15), with a volume of 1,181,851 shares traded.

ESP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of Empiric Student Property in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 110 ($1.43) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Empiric Student Property to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.30) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.43) price target on shares of Empiric Student Property in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 110 ($1.43).

The company has a market cap of £533.83 million and a P/E ratio of 18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 88.28 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 87.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.63 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.72%.

About Empiric Student Property (LON:ESP)

Empiric Student Property plc is a leading provider and operator of modern, predominantly direct-let, premium student accommodation located in high-demand university towns and cities across the UK. Investing in both operating and development assets, Empiric is a fully integrated operational student property business focused on premium studio-led accommodation managed through its Hello StudentÂ® operating platform, that is attractive to affluent growing student segments.

