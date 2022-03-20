Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) PT Raised to $37.00 at Piper Sandler

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Endeavor Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Endeavor Group from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endeavor Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of 35.93.

NYSE EDR opened at 29.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Endeavor Group has a twelve month low of 22.02 and a twelve month high of 35.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 30.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of 29.00.

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported 0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.17 by 0.17. The business had revenue of 1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 1.36 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 10.01% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Endeavor Group will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Christian Muirhead sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.47, for a total transaction of 331,353.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of 33.39, for a total value of 754,614.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Endeavor Group by 180.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. 33.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

