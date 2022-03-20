Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Down 3.2%

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK – Get Rating) (TSE:EDR) were down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.69 and last traded at $4.77. Approximately 78,434 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,158,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.93.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

The firm has a market cap of $820.59 million, a PE ratio of 60.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marotta Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

