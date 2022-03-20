ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €15.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ENI (ETR:ENI – Get Rating) has been given a €15.00 ($16.48) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

ENI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.80 ($18.46) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.21) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.50 ($18.13) target price on ENI in a report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.15) target price on ENI in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on ENI in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €15.88 ($17.45).

Shares of ENI stock opened at €12.72 ($13.98) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €12.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.34. ENI has a twelve month low of €9.38 ($10.31) and a twelve month high of €14.80 ($16.27). The company has a market capitalization of $45.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

