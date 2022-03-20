Entain (LON:ENT) PT Lowered to GBX 2,060 at Berenberg Bank

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,165 ($28.15) to GBX 2,060 ($26.79) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ENT has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.21) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,354 ($30.61) price objective on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,191.38 ($28.50).

Get Entain alerts:

ENT opened at GBX 1,722.50 ($22.40) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.11 billion and a PE ratio of 40.82. Entain has a 1-year low of GBX 1,170.36 ($15.22) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,500 ($32.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,619.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,797.81.

In other news, insider Victoria Jarman acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,440 ($18.73) per share, for a total transaction of £24,480 ($31,833.55).

Entain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entain PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sports-betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Online, UK Retail, European Retail, and Other segments. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the Bwin brand; online and multi-channel betting services under the Ladbrokes brand; street and online betting under the Coral brand; sports betting, casinos, games, and poker under the Sportingbet brand; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo brand; peer-to-peer sports betting exchange under the Betdaq brand; Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brand.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.