Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 6,350 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the previous session’s volume of 489,396 shares.The stock last traded at $724.41 and had previously closed at $719.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Edward Jones lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $847.94.

The firm has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 132.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $709.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $775.81.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by ($4.27). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 223.83%.

In other Equinix news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.23, for a total transaction of $960,078.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 4,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.21, for a total value of $3,285,792.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,340 shares of company stock valued at $25,366,937. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Equinix by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equinix Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

