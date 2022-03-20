EuroSite Power (OTCMKTS:EUSP) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.05

EuroSite Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUSP – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. EuroSite Power shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 15,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.05.

EuroSite Power

EuroSite Power Inc engages in the provision of on-site utility solutions. It offers electricity, cooling, heat, and hot water solutions to facilities such as healthcare, hospitality, housing, and leisure centers. The company was founded on July 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Derby, the United Kingdom.

