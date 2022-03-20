Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) Trading Down 4.1%

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.22 and last traded at $14.27. 29,090 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 753,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.88.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Eventbrite from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Eventbrite ( NYSE:EB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 74.86% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Eventbrite, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Vivek Sagi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $387,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EB. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 111,429.4% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eventbrite by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 459,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Eventbrite, Inc provides event management services encompassing online ticketing, event hosting, organization, promotion, and advertising. It offers virtual events, online webinars, online classes, virtual runs, online zumba classes, and online yoga. The company was founded by Alan Michael Braverman, Renaud Visage, Kevin E.

