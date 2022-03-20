Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $98.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) to post $98.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.00 million and the lowest is $98.80 million. Everbridge reported sales of $82.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full-year sales of $429.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $432.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $505.95 million, with estimates ranging from $496.00 million to $515.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Everbridge.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Everbridge from $200.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.08. Everbridge has a 1-year low of $27.81 and a 1-year high of $167.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after purchasing an additional 389,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Everbridge in the 4th quarter worth $20,731,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Everbridge by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 513,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after acquiring an additional 222,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

