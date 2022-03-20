Evergreen Corp’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:EVGRU)

Evergreen’s (NASDAQ:EVGRU – Get Rating) quiet period is set to end on Monday, March 21st. Evergreen had issued 10,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Evergreen’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

EVGRU stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. Evergreen has a 1 year low of $9.97 and a 1 year high of $10.09.

