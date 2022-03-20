EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.470-$2.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $591 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $613.23 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVERTEC from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of EVTC traded up $0.67 on Friday, hitting $42.64. 572,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,058. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.03. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $36.03 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 45.46%. EVERTEC’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that EVERTEC will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 9.05%.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $601,429.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Morgan M. Schuessler sold 47,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total transaction of $1,782,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162,236 shares of company stock valued at $6,142,677. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $793,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of EVERTEC during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

